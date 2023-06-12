McKenzie Little Offers Legal Services in Growing Real Estate Industry

After a successful joining of forces between real estate/title attorneys Matt McKenzie and Terry Little, they recently announced the formation of the McKenzie Little firm.

The firm’s new identity reflects its commitment to providing exceptional legal services in the ever-growing real estate industry in Oxford and marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter.

Matt McKenzie

McKenzie and Little bring a combined experience of 30 years in the field of real estate law. They have witnessed firsthand the remarkable growth of Oxford over the past two decades. Their deep understanding of the local market dynamics, coupled with their exceptional legal acumen, enables them to provide clients with invaluable guidance and strategic advice.

“We are thrilled to embark on this exciting new journey as McKenzie Little,” said Little, co-founder and partner at the firm. “Oxford’s real estate sector is flourishing, and we are committed to serving our clients with unparalleled expertise, diligence, and personalized attention. Our new firm represents our shared vision and unwavering dedication to delivering top-notch legal services that surpass expectations.”

The formation of McKenzie Little has brought together a team of professionals who possess acute knowledge of the real estate industry and a profound understanding of the nuances involved in closing successful transactions. With a client-centric approach, the firm’s talented staff will leave no stone unturned to exceed expectations, going above and beyond to deliver results that align with each client’s unique needs.

“We have always believed in the power of building lasting relationships with our clients,” McKenzie said. “By combining our strengths and establishing McKenzie Little, we are reinforcing our commitment to delivering exceptional legal counsel and representation. Our clients can rest assured that they will receive the highest level of service and the best possible outcomes for their real estate endeavors. They can expect nothing less than the utmost professionalism, attention to detail, and a comprehensive understanding of the complexities surrounding real estate law.”

Terry Little

Michelle Covington, real estate closing manager, has been handling closings for 17 years, transitioning from a banking background. The team also has three other loan closers, Kathryn Hathorne, Spencer Gross and Samantha McCraw. Cambell Webb recently joined the team, assisting in all areas. Each of these members has experience in real estate as well as banking experience.

As McKenzie Little, the firm remains deeply rooted in the Oxford community while embracing the future with renewed vigor.

Their new brand identity embodies their commitment to excellence, professionalism, and dedication to the success of their clients.

For more information about McKenzie Little visit their newly launched website at www.mckenzielittle.com or contact their office at 662-234-0320.