9 Lives Cat Rescue Ceases Intakes Temporarily

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

One of several cats with 9 Lives Cat Rescue who need a new home.

The 9 Lives Cat Rescue announced Tuesday that it could not take in any more cats or kittens until the organization can adopt out some cats and/or find more people willing to foster.

According to 9 Lives president Natascha Techen, the nonprofit has taken in more than 90 cats since January.

“Many of them are already adopted but with kitten season now we are out of space to put them,” Techen said.

9 Lives has no physical shelter location to hold the felines. It relies on people who volunteer to foster. A handful of cats are able to stay at PetSmart on a rotating basis.

“We only have a few foster homes available that are already taking care of cats and kittens that need a break from PetSmart, need medical attention or are not old enough to go to their new homes,” Techen said.

Techen said 9LCR is getting at least three requests daily to help with cats and kittens.

“We are absolutely maxed out,” she said. “We put out several requests for foster homes but haven’t had much of a response. It’s very hard to turn people down who are reaching out for help, but I have to.”

9LCR offers year-round low-cost spay/neuter surgeries as well as helping to place stray cats with a forever homes. They also perform capture, spay/neuter, and release of feral cats around Oxford.

Techen said she cannot accept intakes until 9LCR has moved more of its current cats and kittens to suitable homes.

The application for adopting or fostering a cat or kitten can be found online at: https://linktr.ee/9lcroxms

Donations can be made via PayPal or credit card or mail a check to 9 Lives Cat Rescue, PO Box 2006, Oxford, MS 38655.