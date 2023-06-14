Milwaukee Tools Donates $100K Worth of Power Tools to Oxford High’s CTE Program

Oxford High School’s Career Technical Education program recently received a donation of power tools valued at over $100,000 from Milwaukee Tools.

Justin Robinson – Instructor of CTE Construction & Electrical program. Photo provided by OSD

The high volume of tools received allows for distribution among the numerous programs within CTE, including construction, electrical Wiring, HVAC, information technology and theater production.

“Our CTE pathway programs offer students the ability to interact in real-world work experiences, and it’s important that they have hands-on learning opportunities with the tools and equipment used in their industry of study,” said Dr. Steve Hurdle, Director of College and Career Readiness.

“Donations like Milwaukee’s expand our ability to ensure students are well prepared for high-demand careers.”

The CTE program is part of the College and Career Readiness department. The CTE program has 12 pathway courses and six enhancement courses.

For information on donating to the CTE program, contact Hurdle at sjhurdle@oxfordsd.org or 662-234-3541.

Courtesy of the Oxford School District