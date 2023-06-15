Steak Cookoff, Kids’ Hot Dog Competition and More at Velvet Ditch Steak Classic

By Alyssa Schnugg

Kids and adults can show off their cooking skills this weekend at The Velvet Ditch Steak Classic.

Organized by Oxonians Steve and Holly Jubera with the Steak Cookoff Association, the event will benefit Family Crisis Services and offer $1,000 to the first-place steak cook-off winner.

Now in its third year, the two-day cook-off will be held on Saturday and Sunday at the Lafayette County Arena.

Contestants will meet with organizers at 10 a.m. on Saturday to select their stakes for the main steak cook-off contest.

To have an even playing field, steaks will be provided to all contestants.

Cash prizes will also be awarded to those placing in the top 10, from $100 to the $1,000 first-place prize.

Steak contestants must bring their own grills and supplies for the steaks and ancillaries.

Also on Saturday will be “Anything with Rice,” “Anything Fried,” and “Po Boy” ancillary competitions. Winners of those competitions can earn $25-$150.

Entry fees for the steak cook-off start at $150 and most of the ancillaries are a $35 registration fee.

On Sunday, there will be another steak cook-off, a tequila cocktail competition and the best chicken wings competition.

There will also be a free Kid’s Hot Dog competition where children can present their best hot dogs. Families will need to bring their own hot dogs and all the fixings. There will be a grill and a couple of burners available or kids can cook the meat at home and assemble at the competition.

“Teams from as far away as New Zealand will be attending,” said Holly Jubera. “The public is welcome to come to stroll through and talk with the competitors, but we would love for them to come to compete as well. They just need a cooking source and tools. Steak is provided for the steak events.”

Click here to register for any of the competitions.

If you’re more of a taster than a cooker, on Friday the Steak Cookoff Association is hosting a Certified Judge Class from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Lafayette County Arena. The class costs $60 and you must be a SCA member to take the class.

The class is comprised of four parts – Ribeye 101; Table Captain 101; Ancillary Judging 101 and Steak Judging 101.

For more information on the SCA Judge Class or the competitions this weekend, visit Steak Cookoff Association online or email the Juberas at thackermountainbbq@gmail.com.