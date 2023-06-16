Paragon Bank Welcomes Accomplished Mortgage Loan Officer to Oxford

Paragon Bank has added Andrea Rutherford to its team as the new Senior Mortgage Loan Officer in the Oxford office.

Rutherford brings more than 18 years of mortgage lending experience to Paragon, including conventional, FHA, USDA, VA and portfolio loans.

Andrea Rutherford

She reports to Chris Waggoner, Senior Vice President – Mortgage Manager.

“We are delighted to have Andrea join the Paragon Bank team in Oxford,” Waggoner said. “Andrea has consistently been one of the top mortgage originators in the Oxford market for over 18 years.”

“We’re excited to have Andrea join our team in Oxford. She brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to Paragon Bank, having been one of the top mortgage lenders in our market for over 18 years,” said Kin Kinney, Oxford Market President.

Rutherford joins Paragon from Origin Bank. Previously, she was a Mortgage Loan Officer at Gum Tree Mortgage and a Senior Mortgage Loan Officer at Renasant Bank. She’s also actively involved with the Lafayette County Chamber of Commerce and is a volunteer for Make-A-Wish.

“I feel so blessed to be joining Chris Waggoner, Kin Kinney and the rest of the Paragon Bank family,” Rutherford said. “The future is bright for Paragon, and I’m excited to be a part of it.”

