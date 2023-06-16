Poll Workers, Machine Testing Training Sessions Set

Poll workers and voting machine testors training is being offered over the next few weeks to get everyone ready for the upcoming elections.

These training sessions are for existing workers and anyone wishing to become a poll worker or L&A machine tester.

Poll Worker Training

June 27

10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at North East Electric Power Conference Room

5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Oxford Conference Center.

June 29

10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at North East Electric Power Conference Room

5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Oxford Conference Center.

L&A Testing

July 5

9 a.m. at the Lafayette County District Attorney’s Office (1301 Monroe Ave.).

For more information on the training sessions or on how to become a poll worker/tester send an email to: Elections@lafayettecoms.com.

Staff report