Rain Possible Today, Throughout Weekend But Higher Chance on Sunday for Storms

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

The greatest chance for rain this weekend is on Sunday, according to the National Weather Service, which is good news for Saturday’s Juneteenth Celebration in Oxford.

Lafayette County could see a few strong thunderstorms tonight and is listed as having a Slight Risk for severe weather, or a 2 on the NWS’s Severe Storm 1 to 5 ranking.

The greatest chance for storms tonight in our area is around 6 to 7 p.m.

There is a 20 percent chance of showers Saturday and a 30 percent chance on Saturday night.

The high Saturday is expected to hit 88 degrees but could feel around 93 degrees with the heat index factor. The low Saturday is expected to be around 68 degrees.

Sunday is expected to be a little cooler with a high of 84 degrees. Thunderstorms should roll into the area around 1 to 2 p.m. and continue into Sunday night. The low will be around 67 degrees. Rain showers and thunderstorms could continue overnight into early Monday morning.