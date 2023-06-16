Saturday, June 17, 2023
West Road Closing for Road Improvement Project

Courtesy of University of Mississippi Parking

Beginning on Tuesday June 20 at 6 a.m., the entire length of West Road from Chucky Mullins Drive to Fraternity Row will be closed for a roadbed improvement and paving project. The project is expected to take six weeks to complete, assuming few weather-related delays throughout that time.

All public access to West Road will be restricted by barricades, including all parking lot entrances/exits along West Road.  

Thank you for your understanding and patience as this infrastructure improvement project is completed. 

If you have questions or concerns please contact Mike Dunnavant, Associate Director Facilities Operations, at miked@olemiss.edu.

Courtesy of UM Parking

Rain Possible Today, Throughout Weekend But Higher Chance on Sunday for Storms

