Candidate Meet and Greet in Harmontown Will End with Annual Firework Show

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

The Lafayette County Conservative Coalition and Harmontown Civic Center invite all Lafayette County and north Mississippi political candidates to come and present their platforms to local residents at an upcoming Meet the Candidates event.

The event will be held from 6 to 8:30 p.m. on July 1 at the Harmontown Civic Center.

Candidates have until June 26 to register to briefly speak and introduce themselves and talk about why they should be elected.

Following the rally, the Civic Center will hold its annual fireworks show at 9 p.m. Concessions will be available and proceeds will go toward the Harmontown Civic Center, located at 34 County Road 504.

For more information or if you’re a candidate who wants to speak, email Jerry Pope at geralddpope@gmail.com.