Lafayette Supervisors Approve $2.2M Bid for Courthouse Renovations

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

The Lafayette County Board of Supervisors approved spending more than $2.2 million on renovations and repairs to the Lafayette County Courthouse.

On Monday during the Board’s regular meeting, the supervisors voted to approve a $2,208,000 bid for the project from J.P. General Contractors which was the lowest out of two bids that were received by the county.

The Board originally budgeted about $1.2 million toward revitalizing the historic courthouse that was rebuilt in 1872 to replace an earlier building that was burned down during the Civil War by Union troops.

Some of the project will be paid for with a Community Heritage Preservation Grant and American Rescue Plan Act funds.

The project will include painting inside and outside, refurbishing the windows, adding a soffit ventilation system, adding insulation in the attic, adding a fire suppression system, repairing the porch floors, repairing other various areas, performing routine maintenance on the roof and improving the gutter system.

“I don’t think we, as a board, have done any work to the Courthouse in 15 years,” said Supervisor Chad McLarty, who made the motion to approve the $2.2 million bid.

There have been several additions and renovations to the building with the most recent in 2005.

Plans for the revitalization project must be approved by the National Register of Historic Places.