No Rain Expected Today; Afternoon Showers Possible Throughout the Week

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

The workweek will have a nice start with no rain expected in Lafayette County today. It’s the only day this week showing little to no chance of afternoon showers.

Image from the NWS-Memphis

Skies will be mostly sunny with a high near 85 degrees and a slight breeze from 5 to 15 mph, according to the National Weather Service. Tonight should be mostly clear with a low of 67 degrees.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny with a high near 86; however, there is a 20 percent chance of some afternoon rain showers and a possible thunderstorm. Tuesday night will be partly cloudy with a low of 68 degrees.

There is a 50 percent chance of rain returning midweek on Wednesday and Thursday. The high for both days should be around 83 degrees. Showers are possible after 1 p.m. on both days but the nights are looking a bit cloudy but no rain in the forecast.

Friday and Saturday both currently have a 30 percent chance of afternoon showers; however, the sun should be shining for most of the day with highs on both days around 87 degrees. Friday and Saturday night should be mostly clear with lows around 70 degrees.

There is a 40 percent chance of rain Sunday afternoon and the high temperature will be closer to 90s degrees.

