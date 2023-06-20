Own a Piece of Kincannon

Kincannon Hall, home to six decades of University of Mississippi students and their memories, is about to face its final curtain call. Demolition begins soon to make way for three new residence halls! We are excited to offer you a piece of iconic Ole Miss history.

This summer, you can claim a brick with a $63 gift (in honor of Kincannon Hall’s founding year 1963). Want something even more personal? For $25, you can claim your old room number (first come, first served)! Proceeds will support student services on the Oxford campus.

Hurry! This opportunity will only last until Sept. 1, 2023.

Change is inevitable, but your Ole Miss memories and bonds forged in Kincannon will last forever! Purchase a brick or room number by clicking here.

Courtesy of Ignite Ole Miss