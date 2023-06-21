Absentee Voting Begins Monday for August Primary Election

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

Republican Primary Ballots for Lafayette County Voters

Democrat Primary Ballots for Lafayette County Voters

The first time voters can cast an absentee vote in the upcoming primaries will be on Monday.

All in-house absentee voting takes place at the Lafayette County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office in the Courthouse on the Square.

The deadline to register for the Aug. 8 primaries is July 10.

Other than its regular 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday-Friday hours, the Court Clerk’s Office will be open from 8 a.m. to noon on July 8 and 29 and Aug. 5 for absentee voting.

The general election is Nov. 7.

Only Republican and Democratic candidates are on the ballots for the primary election. Independent candidates will be on the Nov. 7 ballot.

In Lafayette County, Republican voters will be casting their vote in 32 primary elections and Democrats in 19 elections in August.

Voters can only choose one ballot for the primary; however, if someone votes Republican in the primary, then they must request the Republican ballot if there is a runoff. In the General Election, a person can vote for either party, regardless of how they voted in the primary election.

***

LAFAYETTE COUNTY VOTING PRECINCTS

DISTRICT 1

OXFORD 1 – MS State Extension Office – (70 FD Buddy East Parkway)

Denmark-Lafayette Springs – (11 CR 287 – Fire Station #11 Lafayette Springs)

Yocona – (826 Hwy. 334 – Yocona Community Center)



DISTRICT 2

OXFORD 2 – Conference Center – (102 Ed Perry Blvd. – Oxford Conf. Center)

Philadelphia – (1301 Hwy. 30 East Etta – Philadelphia Fire Station #12) ZIP: 38627



DISTRICT 3

OXFORD 3 – Oxford Activity Center – (400 Price Street)

Abbeville – (62 CR 106 – Springfield MB Church) ZIP: 38601

College Hill – (10 CR 130 – College Hill Community Center)

Taylor – (78 First Street – Taylor Community Center) ZIP: 38673



DISTRICT 4

OXFORD 4 – (1111 Jackson Ave. West – Jackson Avenue Center) – old mall: Wal-Mart location

Anchor/Taylor – (177 CR 376 Water Valley – Green’s Shop on Hwy. 7 South) ZIP: 38965

Burgess – (46 CR 313 Oxford – Clear Creek Baptist Church)

Harmontown – (599 Hwy. 310 Como Fire Station #1 – Harmontown) ZIP: 38619

Union West – (823 CR 313 – Fire Station #16)

DISTRICT 5