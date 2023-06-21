Cross Street Temporarily Closing for Roof Replacement

Courtesy of Parking

Beginning on Monday, June 26 at 6 a.m., a portion of Cross Street adjacent to Conner/Holman Hall will be closed for a roof replacement project at Conner/Holman. The project is expected to take 10 weeks to complete, assuming few weather-related delays throughout the duration.

During the closure, temporary two-way traffic will be permitted on each end of Cross Street for continued use of the available parking. All public access to Cross Street in this area will be restricted by barricades and construction site fencing. Please see attached map for reference.

Thank you for your understanding and patience as this infrastructure improvement project is completed. If you have questions or concerns please contact Jonathan Hobson, architectural project coordinator, at jlhobson@olemiss.edu.

