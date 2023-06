A Blue Springs man was charged recently for allegedly using a bad credit card at an Oxford business.

On May 3, the Oxford Police Department responded to the 200 block of Home Depot Drive to take a report of credit card fraud.

After investigation, on June 14, Thomas Sparks, 41, of Blue Springs, was arrested and charged with Felony Credit Card Use to Defraud.

Sparks was taken before a Lafayette County Justice Court judge for his initial bond hearing and issued a $5,000 bond.

Staff report