Andrews Shares Food Memories from Connecticut at Food of My People Event

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

Yoknapatawpha Arts Council Director Wayne Andrews will be sharing food memories from his childhood for the next Food of My People event at the Snackbar.

Andrews was approached by Snackbar Chief Vishwesh Bhatt recently and asked Andrews if he would take part in the event and plan the menu.

Hosted by Snackbar, a part of City Grocery Restaurant Group, Food of My People spotlights a crossover of cuisines, bringing local talent who represent a variety of cultural backgrounds to the restaurant.

Andrews grew up in Connecticut. His menu suggestions come from the recipes of family members who are a mix of Mayflower descendants and 1900s Irish immigrants.

While living in Connecticut he worked at AC Peterson Farms and Dairy making Ice Cream, whipped cream and butter. He was the Assistant Chef at the Historic Suffield Inn. He is a certified Memphis in May BBQ judge and has served as a judge for the Delta Hot Tamale Festival.

The menu devised by Andrews includes four courses – Fried clams with citrus-herb tartar sauce; pierogis with butter-fried onions, sour cream and chives; New England boiled dinner (Home Place Pastures Daisy ham, local new potatoes, carrots, cabbage and onions with horseradish sauce); and Wayne’s Grandfather’s Hermit Cookies with Cracker Jack ice cream.

“The dishes I proposed came from people trying to earn a living and using foods around them such as the fried clams – to things like Hermit cookies which drew upon the access to spices from the ports of New England but also how people used every scrap of something they had and did not waste,” Andrews said.

“Hermit cookies took the remnants of items and upcycled them by adding bits of fruit, nut and spice to make a “cookie” that could last. It was not a treat or dessert but a substantial food that could include oats and other products to give farmers, sailors, and factory workers the energy to carry on.”

There are two seatings for the event – 5:30 and 8 p.m. Tickets are $90.30 and include dinner, tax and gratuity.

The deadline to purchase tickets is Friday.