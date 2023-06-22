Four First Responders Retire from Oxford’s Fire and Police Departments

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

The city of Oxford said farewell to four first responders Tuesday as the Oxford Board of Aldermen heard, and approved, their Retirement Resolutions during the regular meeting.

Combined, the two Oxford Police Departments officers and the two Oxford Fire Department firefighters had more than 74 years of working for the city of Oxford.

“That’s a lot of experience going out the door tonight and that is a lot of knowledge and the amount of dedication and compassion you’ve all had for Oxford citizens, we just can’t thank you enough,” Mayor Robyn Tannehill told the four retirees. “So go enjoy your retirement and don’t be strangers.”

Retiring after six years with OPD’s Parking Division, Brian Russell helped supervise, train and educate many new parking officers during his employment.

“Brian Russell has been a recognizable figure around Oxford Square and will be deeply missed,” states Russell’s retirement resolution.

Officer Johnny Sossamn has worked for OPD for more than 15 years. In 2008, he started as a patrol officer and also served as a Field Training Officer. He moved over to the city’s Code Enforcement Department as director where he helped grow the once-small unit into a successful P.A.C.E. Unit.

He has been awarded The Mayor’s Award of the Year and the Officer of the Month.

“When I came to Oxford, my goal was to leave it better than I found it, and I think I’ve done that,” he said. “It was an honor working with all of the city departments.”

From the Oxford Fire Department, Batallion Chief Timmy Dickinson has worked for the fire department since 1995, establishing himself as an invaluable resource and respected, “beloved fixture” among his fellow firefighters and the emergency service community.

“Dickinson’s fire ground leadership has always been a model for all firefighters to aspire to,” stated Dickinson’s retirement resolution.

“I appreciate the opportunity to work for the city and serve the community, even the county,” Dickinson said. “I want to thank the Mayor and Board of Aldermen for the support you’ve shown the fire department.”

Also retiring from OFD is Capt. Garfield Owens, who has worked for the OFD since 1998.

“Captain Owens has instilled the quality of commitment by example to his firefighters and they have reciprocated by devoting their time and skills to protecting the property and personal safety of others,” stated Owens’ retirement resolution.

Owens also thanks the Mayor and Board for their support over the years.

“When we go to meetings and we are at the academy and go to meetings and sit around the table and talk about the resources that everybody has, they are not blessed like Oxford,” Owens said.