Hot and Mostly Dry Week Ahead for Oxford

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

Lafayette County is in for a hot, dry work week.

Temperatures will be in the 90s today through Wednesday and then are expected to hit 100 degrees Thursday and Friday, according to the National Weather Service.

The good news, humidity should be lower in the early part of the week so today’s high of 91 should feel like 91. There will also be a 10- to 15-mph breeze.

Tuesday should see a high of 93 degrees with a 5- to 10-mph breeze with no rain in the forecast. Tuesday night will be mostly clear with a low of 70 degrees.

There is a very slight chance, 20%, of rain Wednesday before 1 p.m. Most of the day is expected to be mostly sunny with a high near 94 and mostly clear Wednesday night with a high around 74 degrees.

Thursday will be hot as the high is expected to hit 100. However, a 10- to 15-mph breeze might help. Thursday night will be mostly clear with a low of around 78 degrees.

The high for Friday is also forecasted to hit 100 degrees with no rain in the forecast. Friday night should be partly cloudy with a low of around 77 degrees.

While there is a 30 to 40 percent chance of rain over the weekend, it will do little to cool things off, according to the NWS.

Saturday has a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms with a high near 97 degrees, which could feel hotter with more humidity in the air.

There is a 40 percent chance of showers Saturday night and a 40 percent chance of showers on Sunday; however, the high for Sunday is expected to “only” be 91 degrees.