Ole Miss Men’s Basketball Receives 2023-24 SEC Home and Away Opponents

Artist rendering of the Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss. Image courtesy of Ole Miss Athletics.

The Southeastern Conference announced their home and away designations for the 2023-24 men’s basketball season on Monday, giving Ole Miss their matchups for each of the 13 opposing SEC programs.

The Rebels will play five home-and-home series this upcoming season, taking on Auburn, Mississippi State, Missouri, South Carolina, and Texas A&M twice. They will host Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, and Vanderbilt for one game each in the SJB Pavilion, and travel to face Georgia, Kentucky, LSU, and Tennessee.

Dates and times for each game will be announced at a later date.

The Ole Miss men’s basketball program is set to begin an exciting first season under new head coach Chris Beard. The team’s top-two scorers from 2022-23 are set to return, as Matthew Murrell (14.4 points per game) and Jaemyn Brakefield (11.1 points per game) will help lead the Rebels.

Season tickets for the 2023-24 Ole Miss men’s basketball season will go on sale on Monday, July 3, and can be purchased at OleMissTix.com

2023-24 SEC Home Opponents

Alabama

Arkansas

Auburn

Florida

Mississippi State

Missouri

South Carolina

Texas A&M

Vanderbilt

2023-24 SEC Away Opponents

Auburn

Georgia

Kentucky

LSU

Mississippi State

Missouri

South Carolina

Tennessee

Texas A&M

Courtesy of Ole Miss Sports