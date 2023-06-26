Ole Miss Men’s Basketball Receives 2023-24 SEC Home and Away Opponents

The Southeastern Conference announced their home and away designations for the 2023-24 men’s basketball season on Monday, giving Ole Miss their matchups for each of the 13 opposing SEC programs.
The Rebels will play five home-and-home series this upcoming season, taking on Auburn, Mississippi State, Missouri, South Carolina, and Texas A&M twice. They will host Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, and Vanderbilt for one game each in the SJB Pavilion, and travel to face Georgia, Kentucky, LSU, and Tennessee.
Dates and times for each game will be announced at a later date.
The Ole Miss men’s basketball program is set to begin an exciting first season under new head coach Chris Beard. The team’s top-two scorers from 2022-23 are set to return, as Matthew Murrell (14.4 points per game) and Jaemyn Brakefield (11.1 points per game) will help lead the Rebels.
Season tickets for the 2023-24 Ole Miss men’s basketball season will go on sale on Monday, July 3, and can be purchased at OleMissTix.com
2023-24 SEC Home Opponents
Alabama
Arkansas
Auburn
Florida
Mississippi State
Missouri
South Carolina
Texas A&M
Vanderbilt
2023-24 SEC Away Opponents
Auburn
Georgia
Kentucky
LSU
Mississippi State
Missouri
South Carolina
Tennessee
Texas A&M
Courtesy of Ole Miss Sports