Sunday Night Storm Knocks Down Six Trees in Lafayette County

Oxford resident Larry Brown snaps a shot just before the storms rolled in. Photo by Larry Brown

Wind gusts during Sunday night’s storms in Lafayette County downed some trees and knocked out power for a few hundred county residents.

According to the Lafayette County Emergency Management Agency, there were six trees knocked down during the storm that rolled into the area around 8 p.m.

Two vehicles were involved in crashes associated with the downed trees; however, EMA spokesman Beau Moore said there were no injuries.

One home in the Wellsgate area was struck by lightning which caused a small fire that was out once firefighters arrived on the scene.

Moore said there were no injuries associated with the fire.

At 9 a.m. Monday, about 350 people were still without power in the North East Mississippi Electric Power Association service area. Most of the outages were in the Taylor and Paris areas of the county.

By 1 p.m., 60 customers were still without power.

Oxford Utilities had just two customers without power at 1 p.m.

Oxford and Lafayette County fared much better than other areas around Mississippi where more than 23,000 Entergy Mississippi customers in central Mississippi were without power Monday morning.

In the Memphis area, more than 100,000 customers with Memphis Light, Gas and Water Division lost power and MLGW said it could take several days to restore power to everyone.