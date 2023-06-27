Jacob Gonzalez Projected Top 15 in 2023 MLB Draft

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Jacob Gonzalez making a throw to second. Photo courtesy of Josh McCoy / Ole Miss Athletics

Ole Miss junior short stop Jacob Gonzalez is projected to be the No. 15 baseball player in the upcoming 2023 MLB Draft on July 9 according to mlb.com.

Gonzalez finished this past season with a .327 average with 10 home runs, 18 doubles, 46 runs and 51 RBIs.

Gonzalez is the fifth SEC selection behind Dylan Crews (LSU), Paul Skenes (LSU), Wyatt Langford (Florida) who are seated 1,2,3 this year. Chase Dollander (Tennessee) is at number six in the listing.

The Glendora, Calif. native could be the highest Rebel baseball player drafted since Drew Pomeranz in the first round in the 2010 MLB draft according to MLB.com.

Gonzalez has made a home at short since stepping onto campus started all 186 games in his career with a .319 average, 40 home runs, 123 walks, 43 doubles, four triples and 158 RBIs in just three seasons.

Gonzalez also had great work with his glove as a junior he had a .971 fielding percentage with 61 put outs, 104 assist and only five errors.

The draft gets underway on Sunday, 9, at 6 p.m. CT for the first two rounds.