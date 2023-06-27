Wednesday, June 28, 2023
News & ViewsCrime

Abbeville Man Faces Felony for Possession Stolen Firearm

0
1252
Glenndarius Malone

An Abbeville man was arrested recently after an almost year-long investigation of a stolen gun.

On Aug. 7, 2022, the Oxford Police Department took a theft report in the 100 block of Anchorage Road.

On June 21, Glenndarius Malone, 20, of Abbeville was arrested and charged with Possession of a Stolen Firearm.

Malone was taken before a Lafayette County Justice Court judge for his initial bond hearing and issued a $10,000 bond.

The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department assisted in this investigation.

Staff report

Previous article
Woman Faces Cyberstalking Charge

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Videos

Hotty Toddy News is the trusted source for news, sports, and more in the LOU community. Follow us (@HottyToddyNews) for the latest coverage.

hottytoddy@olemiss.edu

Farley Hall, University MS 38677

Latest articles