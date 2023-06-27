Abbeville Man Faces Felony for Possession Stolen Firearm

Glenndarius Malone

An Abbeville man was arrested recently after an almost year-long investigation of a stolen gun.

On Aug. 7, 2022, the Oxford Police Department took a theft report in the 100 block of Anchorage Road.

On June 21, Glenndarius Malone, 20, of Abbeville was arrested and charged with Possession of a Stolen Firearm.

Malone was taken before a Lafayette County Justice Court judge for his initial bond hearing and issued a $10,000 bond.

The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department assisted in this investigation.

Staff report