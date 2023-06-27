Ole Miss Women’s Basketball’s Marija Avljias to Represent Serbia at 2023 FIBA U18 Women’s European Championship

Ole Miss women’s basketball has spread out all around the globe this off-season, with incoming freshman Marija Avlijas representing her home country of Serbia at the 2023 U18 Women’s European Championship in Konya, Turkey, from July 1-9.



Avlijas quite familiar with this stage, as the Belgrade native participated at the 2021 FIBA U16 Challengers. After averaging 25.2 points per game, Avlijas was crowned the tournament’s MVP. The guard has also been on the scene throughout Europe, playing in multiple Basketball Without Borders events presented by the NBA and the WNBA.



Serbia begins its quest at the FIBA U18 Women’s European Championship on July 1, set to play three games in the group phase in Group C. Following the group phase, Serbia looks to advance to tournament play with its sights set on gold. All results as well as tournament updates can be found through FIBA.



Avlijas is one of eight newcomers and five freshmen to join Ole Miss for the 2023-24 season as Ole Miss looks to reach the NCAA Tournament for the third consecutive season. Following her national team commitment, Avlijas will join the Rebels in Oxford as the team prepares for its Foreign Tour in Italy from July 30 through August 8.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Sports