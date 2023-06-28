Excessive Heat Warnings Issued for Thursday and Friday

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

Image via the NWS

An Excessive Heat Warning for Lafayette County has been issued by the National Weather Service from 11 a.m. Thursday through 8 p.m. Friday.

Heat index values between 110-115 degrees are expected.

Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat-related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.

Thursday’s actual high temperature should hit 100 degrees and Friday should reach 101 degrees. With high humidity expected on both days, it will feel more like 110-115 degrees.

Temperatures are expected to decrease over the weekend with a 30 percent chance of showers on Saturday and Sunday.