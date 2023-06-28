Ole Miss Women’s Basketball to Host Louisville in ACC/SEC Challenge

Photo courtesy of Ole Miss Athletics

Matchups for the inaugural ACC/SEC Challenge have been unveiled by the conferences on Wednesday morning, with Ole Miss receiving a matchup against Louisville on Nov. 29 from the SJB Pavilion.



The two schools meet once again for the second time in program history following last season’s meeting in the Sweet 16 of the 2023 NCAA Tournament in Seattle. The Cardinals visit also makes Louisville the first ACC team to come to Oxford since 2006.



Following its electrifying 2022-23 season, Ole Miss is on to the next entering year six of the Yolett McPhee-McCuin era in Oxford. Ole Miss’ upset of No. 1 seeded Stanford in the Second Round of the NCAA Tournament gave the Rebels its first Sweet 16 appearance since 2007 for its 11th in school history. Conference play was just as historic for Ole Miss as well, reaching 11 wins in the SEC for the first time in the 16-game format.



The Rebels return seven from last season’s squad including SEC-All Defensive team member Madison Scott along with fellow starters in Marquesha Davis and Tyia Singleton . McPhee-McCuin picked up three Power Five additions from the portal in Kennedy Todd-Williams from North Carolina, KK Deans from Florida and Kharyssa Richardson from Auburn. Five freshmen join the team as well, as Ole Miss looks to make its third consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance.



New season ticket sales for the 2023-24 campaign are currently live, while season ticket renewals launch July 3 at OleMissTix.com.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Sports

