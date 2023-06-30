MHP Will Heavily Patrol Highways Over the July 4th Holiday

The Mississippi Highway Patrol is preparing for the 2023 Independence Day Holiday Travel Period, which will begin at 6 a.m. on Monday and conclude at midnight on July 4th.

To promote safe travel and reduce fatal crashes, MHP will utilize high-visibility enforcement activities over the Holiday Travel Period. Troopers will monitor motorists to deter speeding and distracted driving and use safety checkpoints to encourage seatbelt usage and remove impaired drivers from roadways.

“The 4th of July holiday allows us to celebrate our national independence as United States citizens with our family and friends,” said Lt. Colonel Malachi Sanders. “Let us be mindful and concerned for the safety of everyone traveling during this holiday period. The Mississippi Highway Patrol will enforce laws to promote a safe Independence Day. Don’t take risks; please buckle up and drive safe.”

During the 2022 Independence Day Holiday Travel Period, MHP investigated 224 crashes with one fatality. There were also 168 DUI arrests on state and federal highway systems along with 272 citations for occupant restraint violations during that enforcement period.

There were no fatal wrecks in Lafayette County over the 2022 July 4th holiday weekend; however. Troop E, which includes Lafayette County, responded to 24 wrecks with four of those being alcohol-related.

Fourth of July ranks as the third-deadliest traffic holiday, behind Thanksgiving and Labor Day, according to a new study by Jerry, the car insurance savings app.

The study also states that Mississippi ranks among the top three states with the highest amount of traffic-related fatalities per capita during the holiday weekend.

Mississippi has suffered the third highest amount of July 4th traffic fatalities per capita over the past decade, preceded only by Wyoming and South Dakota.

Staff report