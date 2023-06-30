Myles Burns Earns Spot On Dallas Mavericks Summer League Roster

Myles Burns Photo courtesy of Carleigh Holt Harbin

The Dallas Mavericks announced their roster for the 2023 NBA Summer League beginning on Saturday, July 8, with former Ole Miss men’s basketball forward Myles Burns earning a spot on the 14-man team.

The Mavericks will begin play in Las Vegas with a matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday, July 8 at 2:30 p.m. CT on ESPN2, before facing Philadelphia (July 10), Golden State (July 12), and Indiana (July 14). The date, time, and opponent of a fifth game will be determined later.

Burns spent the 2022-23 season at Ole Miss after playing four years at Loyola New Orleans and saw action in all 33 games for the Rebels. The Houston native averaged 8.0 points, a team-best 5.9 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game.

Known for his tenacity at both ends of the court, Burns shined on offense with thunderous dunks and strong play at the rim, and on defense with the ability to protect the paint and guard the perimeter. One of the best in the nation at locking down opponents on defense, Burns recorded 80 steals, the second-most in a single season in school history. His seven steals on February 18 against Mississippi State rank seventh for best in a single game at Ole Miss and were the most in a single game by anybody in the SEC during the 2022-23 season. At the 2023 SEC Tournament, Burns tallied nine steals, the 10th-most by a single player in tournament history and the most in just two games since 1992.

Combined with his stats from Loyola New Orleans, Burns topped 2,000 career points for his college basketball career on February 4 at Vanderbilt, hitting the mark on an alley-oop.

In four years at Loyola New Orleans under former Ole Miss associate AD for men’s basketball Stacy Hollowell, Burns played in 120 games and was an NAIA All-American honoree in each season. He left the program ranked second in school history in points (1,852), second in rebounds (1,069), seventh in assists (298), first in steals (358), and fourth in blocks (116). During his senior season, he helped guide the Wolf Pack to a 2022 NAIA National Championship, scoring 17 points in the title game with 17 rebounds, two assists, four steals, and two blocks.

The Dallas Mavericks will hold a mini camp from July 4-6 before the team begins play in Las Vegas. The Summer League is set to take place between July 7-17 at the Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion on the campus of the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, and will feature all 30 NBA teams.