OSD’s Kindergarten Readiness Scores Continue to Grow

Oxford School District’s recent report shows another vast improvement from Fall 2022 to Spring 2023 in kindergarten readiness, with the highest increase among all schools in Lafayette County’s early learning collaborative.



Oxford Early Childhood Center pre-k students began the 2022-2023 school year with only 16.1% of the students performing at or above the projected kindergarten readiness MKAS score of 498.



By the spring, that number grew to 76.6% of OECC students meeting the target for kindergarten readiness and an average MKAS score of 588.



“PreK is vital to creating a foundation for the educational journey of our children,” said OSD Superintendent Bradley Roberson. “I am thankful for the excellent work of Ms. Sapp and her staff in preparing our youngest learners.”



MKAS Scores for LOU ELC sites for 2022-2023

There is only a spring benchmark score for Pre-K students, which is a scale score of 498. Students in the LOU ELC are expected to have a minimum scale score of 498 or a gain of 98 scale score points.



About the Early Learning Collaborative

The Oxford School District is part of a community partnership with the Lafayette County School District, the City of Oxford, and Lafayette County to impact the reading success of all children in Lafayette County. The partnership focuses on the key areas of school readiness, school attendance, summer learning, and children’s health to increase student reading proficiency rates in our community. The community partnership supports and works through a local coalition of the national Campaign for Grade-Level Reading known as Lafayette-Oxford-University Reads (L.O.U. Reads). L.O.U. Reads consists of any local community member or agency interested in helping our children read at grade level by the third grade.