Oxford Man Faces Felony Burglary Charge

Clarente Alexander

An Oxford man was arrested for burglary after police responded to a domestic disturbance.

On June 26, the Oxford Police Department responded to a residence in the area of Anchorage Road for a reported domestic disturbance.

After investigation, Clarente Alexander, 31, of Oxford, was arrested and charged with Burglary – Breaking and Entering Dwelling.

Alexander was taken before a Lafayette County Justice Court judge for his initial bond hearing and issued a $10,000 bond. Drug Court placed a hold on Alexander.

Staff report