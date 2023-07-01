Two Oxford Women Charged With Burglary

Two women were arrested recently for allegedly breaking into a College Hill Heights home and stealing several items.
On June 20, 2023, investigators with the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department received a report from a resident in the College Hill Heights Community regarding a burglary.
The homeowners reported several items were stolen from the residence while being away from the home.
Investigators opened an investigation and on June 27, recovered the stolen property.
As a result of the investigation, Lakyn Gibson, 26, of Oxford and Marilyn Coleman, 45, of Oxford were both arrested and charged with Burglary of a Dwelling.
Gibson and Coleman were both given a $5,000.00 bond by a Justice Court Judge and have been released on bond.
All the property has been recovered and returned to the owners.
Staff report