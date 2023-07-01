Two Oxford Women Charged With Burglary

Two women were arrested recently for allegedly breaking into a College Hill Heights home and stealing several items.

Lakyn Gibson

On June 20, 2023, investigators with the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department received a report from a resident in the College Hill Heights Community regarding a burglary.

The homeowners reported several items were stolen from the residence while being away from the home.

Marilyn Coleman

Investigators opened an investigation and on June 27, recovered the stolen property.

As a result of the investigation, Lakyn Gibson, 26, of Oxford and Marilyn Coleman, 45, of Oxford were both arrested and charged with Burglary of a Dwelling.

Gibson and Coleman were both given a $5,000.00 bond by a Justice Court Judge and have been released on bond.

All the property has been recovered and returned to the owners.

Staff report