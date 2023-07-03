Fish for Free Tuesday on the 4th of July

The Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks has announced that July Fourth is a “Free Fishing Day,” offering residents the opportunity to enjoy fishing without a license on any public water throughout the state.

MDWFP encourages residents to take advantage of this opportunity and visit one of 19 state lakes or 18 state park lakes while creating lasting memories and fostering a love for fishing and conservation.

Free Fishing Days are a great opportunity to try out fishing for the first time, or for seasoned anglers to introduce someone new to the sport.

While a license isn’t required to sport fish, permits to fish at a state-owned lake will still be required.

