Ole Miss’ Patrick Henry, Erika Sisk Promoted to Women’s Basketball Assistant Coaches Following NCAA Coaching Increase

As the calendar hit July 1 and with the NCAA’s coaching limit increase going into effect, head women’s basketball coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin has elevated Patrick Henry and Erika Sisk to assistant coaches.



In January of 2023, the Division I Council increased coaching limits across several sports, including women’s basketball. The Council supported an increase of two coaches, in which these additional coaches may participate in all coaching activities but may not recruit off campus.



Henry will add on-court coaching responsibilities to his role as the associate athletic director for women’s basketball as he enters year two with the Rebels. With over two decades of experience in college athletics, Henry assists in oversight of the daily organizational aspect of the program’s operations. A native of Warner Robbins, Georgia, Henry is a 1998 graduate of Ohio University and earned his masters from Mercer University in 2005.



“Patrick brings an incredible amount of knowledge to this program. He has been a rock for me this whole year and has helped our whole program take another step in a positive direction,” said McPhee-McCuin. “In my eyes he’s always been a coach and now I’m glad that he can assist us more on the floor”



After spending last season as a graduate manager, Sisk was recently named as the special assistant to the head coach in her second year on staff. A standout Rebel from 2014-17, Sisk appeared in 94 games for Ole Miss, making 92 starts. The Oxford native averaged 8.4 points, 3.2 rebounds as well as 3.2 assists per game throughout her time as a player. Sisk has been an integral part of assisting the Rebels in game preparation between film work and her basketball skillset on scout team. She holds two degrees from Ole Miss, earning her undergraduate degree in 2016 and her masters in 2023.



“Erika is an alum a rising star in this business. She has a great relationship with our players and works tirelessly,” said McPhee-McCuin. “She loves Ole Miss and it was important to keep that energy on my staff, and on the court”



