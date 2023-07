An Oxford man was arrested recently for allegedly making threats online.

Brandon Beckerdite

On June 25, the Oxford Police Department responded to an area off of South Lamar to take a report about threats from an ex-husband.

An arrest warrant was issued shortly afterward for Brandon Beckerdite, 30, of Oxford. He was charged with cyberstalking.

Beckerdite was picked up on the warrant and arrested on June 27.

He was taken to the Lafayette County Detention Center where he was booked on a $10,000 bond.

Staff report