Monday, July 3, 2023
Panola Man Arrested for Allegedly Sending Threats Via Text Messages

John Douglas Railey IV

On June 29, investigators with the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office received a report regarding someone making threats to an individual over text messages.

The messages continued to evolve into greater threats that included death threats toward the victim and their family.

The suspect was identified as John Douglas Railey IV, 24, of Panola County.

An arrest warrant was issued and served on Railey on June 30 for two counts of cyberstalking. Railey was arrested and transported to the Lafayette County Detention Center.

Railey appeared before a Justice Court Judge and set a $20,000.00 bond. He is currently being held at the Lafayette County Detention Center.

Staff report

Latest articles