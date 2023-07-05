MHP Responds to Four Fatal Crashes on MS Highways

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

The Mississippi Highway Patrol concluded the 2023 Independence Day Holiday Travel Period at midnight on Tuesday.

The enforcement period began at 6 a.m. on Monday.

Troopers issued a total of 4,458 citations, made 49 arrests for impaired driving, and cited 508 motorists for occupant restraint violations. MHP also investigated 76 crashes resulting in 30 injuries, with four fatal crashes and four deaths.

The fatal crashes occurred in Chickasaw, Panola, Marion and Itawamba Counties.

The Oxford Police Department made two arrests for DUI and investigated 10 wrecks on Monday and Tuesday and the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department investigated three wrecks.

In MHP’s Troop E, which includes Lafayette County, troopers investigated seven wreck with one being fatal, made four arrests for DUI, and issued 334 tickets.

No fatal wrecks were reported in Lafayette County.

On Monday, at approximately 3:56 p.m., MHP responded to a fatal crash on Highway 315 in Panola County.

A 2020 Nissan Murano driven Verda Taylor, 63, of Sardis, traveled north on Highway 6 when it collided with a 2016 Peterbilt driven by 55-year-old Charles L. Johnson of Enid, traveling south on Highway 315.

Taylor received fatal injuries from the crash. Johnson received moderate injuries from the crash and was transported to a local hospital. This crash remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

Other fatal wrecks around Mississippi

On July 3, at approximately 8:07 p.m., MHP responded to a fatal crash on Highway 15 in Chickasaw County. A 2018 motorcycle driven by Christopher D Mooneyham, 50, of Houston, traveled south on Highway 15 when the vehicle collided with a 2013 Chevrolet Sonic traveling north driven by Jesse E Rogers, 48, attempting to turn left onto CR 405. Mooneyham received fatal injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.

On July 3, 2023, at approximately 7:00 p.m., MHP responded to a fatal crash on Highway 35 in Marion County. A 1996 Oldsmobile Cutlass driven by 61-year-old Jerry Raynes, 61, of Carson, traveled south on Highway 35 when it collided with a 2009 Toyota Camry driven by Joeana Rego, 20, of Columbia, traveling south on Highway 35. Raynes received fatal injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead on the scene.

On July 4, at approximately 11:01 a.m., MHP responded to a fatal crash on Highway 371 in Itawamba County. A 2005 Toyota Corolla driven by 67-year-old Vernon Williams, 67, of Memphis, traveled south on Highway 371 when the vehicle left the roadway, overturning several times. Williams received fatal injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo.

2023 Independence Day Holiday Enforcement Totals