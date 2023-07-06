North East Power Association Partners with TVA to Donate to Area Non-Profits

Betsy Champman with the Oxford Community Market, left, accepts a $5,000 donation from NWMWPA spokesperson Sarah Brooke Bishop. Photo provided.

North East Mississippi Electric Power Association is proud to announce that it has partnered with the Tennessee Valley Authority to award grants to non-profits in the counties it serves.

Funding is from TVA’s Community Care Fund, which helps local power companies meet immediate needs in their communities by providing matching funds for local initiatives addressing hardships.

Each non-profit organization selected received a total of $5,000.

“I am pleased TVA is once again offering their Community Cares Fund to match donations to groups in our local communities. We support groups that are doing good in the community to assist the members we serve,” said Keith Hayward, CEO/General Manager at North East Mississippi Electric Power Association.

The donation recipients are:

Pontotoc County CREATE Affiliate (PACT)

United Way of Northeast Mississippi

United Way of Oxford-Lafayette County

Oxford Community Market

“In the spirit of public power, we are honored to partner with local power companies to address the unprecedented challenges facing those we serve,” said Jeannette Mills, TVA executive vice president and chief external relations officer.

United Way of Oxford-Lafayette County received $5,000.

For additional information about North East Mississippi Electric Power Association, see www.nemepa.org. For additional information about TVA, see tva.gov.

Staff report