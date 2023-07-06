OSD to Hold Public Hearing on Growth Plans, Bond Referendum

The Oxford School District will hold a public hearing next week to share future growth plans with parents, students and the community as a whole.

The meeting will occur at 6 p.m. on July 13 in the Ava Bonds Auditorium at Oxford High School.

OSD Superintendent Bradley Roberson and other OSD staff will provide information on capital improvements that have been accomplished and the next steps to improving current facilities for students, employees and community members.

The facility expansion plan will also be discussed, as well as the need for a school bond referendum in early fall 2023.

Watch the below video for more information from Roberson.

