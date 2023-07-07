Ole Miss Women’s Basketball Rounds Out Staff with Addition of Tevin Shears as Manager of Creative Content

Ole Miss women’s basketball keeps growing stronger with head coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin announcing the hiring of Tevin Shears as the manager of creative content.



“Tevin is charismatic, talented and driven and we are blessed to be able to have him join our family as he was with the reigning men’s basketball national champs, UConn,” said Yolett McPhee-McCuin . “His ability to bring our vision to life should be seen less as he has a genuine love and passion for our sport! I am excited to welcome Tevin to our family and I know that he will assist with bringing our program and players stories on all outlets.”



Shears was the lead content creator this last season for the Huskies, where UConn went on to win the 2023 NCAA Men’s National Championship. In Storrs, Shears produced content all across the board from photo, to video and graphic design. Shears also spent time at Dorman High School managing the men’s basketball program’s social media during, as the Cavaliers went on to win four 5A State Championships in a row.



A Gaffney, S.C. native, Shears graduated from Limestone College in 2017.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Sports