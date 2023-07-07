Voter Registration Deadline for Mississippi Primary is Monday

By Geoff Pender

Mississippi Today



The deadline for voter registration for the Aug. 8 Mississippi statewide primary is Monday.

You can register in person at your county circuit clerk’s office or municipal clerk’s office by 5 p.m. on Monday, July 10. Mail-in registration applications can be found here, and must be postmarked no later than July 10 for voting in the primary.

In-person and mail-in absentee ballots are available at county circuit clerks’ offices. To verify eligibility for voting absentee, check this secretary of state’s guide or contact your local circuit clerk’s office.

Click here to see Lafayette County’s sample ballots and other local election information.

For absentee voting, your county circuit clerk will confirm you are a registered voter in that county by checking the Statewide Elections Management System, confirming your address, and checking your photo ID. For more information on Mississippi’s voter ID requirements, check here. You will also be asked your reason for absentee voting.

For those unable to go to their circuit clerk’s office during weekdays, Saturday in-person absentee voting dates are July 29 and Aug. 5, from 8 a.m. to noon.