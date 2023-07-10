Clavin Harris Drafted by the Chicago White Sox’s

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Calvin Harris Photo courtesy of Ole Miss Sports

Ole Miss catcher Calvin Harris was selected in the fourth round and the 116th pick of the Chicago White Sox’s on Monday in the 2023 MLB Draft.

This past season, Harris played and started all 54 games for the Rebels with 48 behind the plate and three in left field and two in right field. Harris was a main stay in the lineup as he carried a .321 average with 12 home runs, two triples, 14 doubles and 46 RBIs in 2023.

Harris help led Ole Miss to its first ever national title in 2022.

In three seasons, Harris played in 138 games with a .304 average with 17 home runs, three triples, 14 doubles and 85 RBI.

Harris joins fellow Rebels Jacob Gonzalez from this year’s draft and last season Tim Elko with the White Sox.