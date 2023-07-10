Sunny Today, Tuesday; Rain & Higher Temps Return Later This Week

Monday, July 10, 2023
Hot, humid weather returns to Lafayette County this week after a brief break the last few days.

Today is expected to have a high of 84 degrees under mostly sunny skies. Some dense fog will roll in later tonight into early Tuesday morning.

Once the fog clears, expect mostly clear skies Tuesday with a high of around 89 degrees and a low of 68 degrees.

We could see some rain Wednesday. According to the National Weather Service, there is currently a 20-30% chance of showers and thunderstorms Wednesday, mainly after 1 p.m. The high should reach 90 degrees with the low around 75.

The increase of moisture will cause the heat index values to possibly jump to over 100 degrees.

There is a 30 percent chance of showers on Thursday and Friday with the high on both days around 92 degrees. The most significant chance of rain will be after 1 p.m. on both days. The low will be around 74-75 degrees.

The NWS predicts another rainy weekend with a 40% chance of rain and thunderstorms on Saturday and a 50 percent chance of rain and thunderstorms on Sunday. The high on Saturday could reach 91. Sunday may be a little cooler with a high expected around 88 degrees.

Hotty Toddy News will publish any weather updates, watches and warnings on its website, Facebook and Twitter pages.

Latest articles