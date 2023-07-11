Time to Make Sure OSD, LCSD Kids Are Registered for 2023/2024 School Year

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

With the first day of school just a little more than three weeks away, it’s time for parents to make sure their child is registered and ready to start the 2023/2024 school year.

The Oxford and Lafayette County school districts are finalizing their registrations for returning students this week and both are offering guidance for parents.

The Lafayette County School District is holding a Student Registration Help Session from 4:30 to 6:30 tonight (Tuesday) in the High School commons/library to assist parents.

A list of necessary items to bring can be found here.

Counselors from all Lafayette schools will be available.

Click here for Lafayette County School Supply Lists

Oxford School District

For Oxford School District students, registration opened for returning students on Monday online at oxfordsd.org/registration.

However, parents of returning students will still need to bring their required residency and immunization documents anytime from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. or 2 to 6 p.m. this week through Friday at the Oxford Early Childhood Center gymnasium (former Oxford Elementary) off Highway 30. Parents are required to present a photo ID.

A list of documents needed can be found here.

Documents must be brought to the school district this week and do not need to be uploaded for returning students.

Click here for Oxford School Supply Lists