Campbell Clinic Closes All Locations Wednesday After Deadly Shooting

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

The Campbell Clinic Orthopedics in Oxford closed Wednesday after one of its surgeons at their Collierville clinic was shot and killed by a patient Tuesday.

Police responded to the clinic in Collierville around 2 p.m. Tuesday after reports of shots fired.

Photo vai Campbell Clinic

Dr. Benjamin Mauck, a surgeon who specialized in elbow, hand and wrist surgery was shot and killed while in the exam room with Larry Pickens, 29, of Memphis.

Pickens was arrested at the scene and charged with first-degree murder and aggravated assault. He is being held on a $1.2 million bond.

Police told local news media that Pickens had been at the clinic for several hours; however, they did not yet have a clear motive for the shooting as of Tuesday evening.

Campbell Clinic said they were closing all of their clinics Wednesday. It was unknown whether the clinics would reopen Thursday.

The Oxford clinic is located off South Lamar Boulevard and is one of nine clinics around north Mississippi and Tennessee.

Mauck was recently named one of the top doctors in Memphis by Memphis Magazine. He worked at Campbell Clinic since 2012. Mauck was also the director of the Congenital Hand Deformities Clinic Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital.

Read the full statement from Campbell Clinic below:

“Earlier today, we experienced a single shooter event inside our Collierville clinic.

“We are shocked and heartbroken to confirm the incident resulted in the tragic loss of one of our highly respected and beloved physicians, Dr. Ben Mauck. We ask that you please lift his family in prayer.

“During this difficult time, we will be working through many details and will keep you updated as we are able.

“We have decided to close all Campbell Clinic locations tomorrow, July 12 and will communicate the reopening of all facilities at a later time.

“We appreciate our local law enforcement officers who responded within minutes. We will continue to work closely with authorities as this remains an active investigation.

“Our priorities remain Faith, Family and Patient Care. At this time, we ask for your prayers for the entire Campbell Clinic family, as well as for the privacy of Dr. Mauck’s family.”

— Irina Ollar, director of marketing and PR at Campbell Clinic