Oxford Man Charged With Intimidating a Witness

Brandon Beckerdite

An Oxford man faces another felony charge after allegedly attempting to intimidate a witness in a case against him.

On July 8, the Oxford Police Department responded to a call in reference to a male who was in violation of a protection order from a previous case.

After investigation, Brandon Beckerdite, 30, of Oxford was arrested and charged with Intimidating a Witness.

Beckerdite was taken before a Lafayette County Justice Court judge for his initial bond hearing and issued a $10,000 bond that was revoked due to Beckerdite being out on a previous felony bond.

Staff report