Oxford Man Faces Felony Domestic Violence Charge

An Oxford man was recently charged with felony domestic violence.

On July 8, the Oxford Police Department responded to a domestic disturbance.

After an investigation, Sharlo Gilliom, 41, of Oxford was arrested and charged with Domestic Violence-Aggravated Assault.

Domestic violence becomes a felony charge when a weapon was used or strangulation occurred.

Gilliom was taken before a Lafayette County Justice Court judge for his initial bond hearing and issued a $2,500 bond; however, the Mississippi Department of Corrections placed a hold on Gilliom.

