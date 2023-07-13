Campbell Clinic Reopens all but Collierville Locations; More Security Measures in Place

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

Campbell Clinic Orthopedics reopened all of its clinics Thursday, except for its Collierville location where one of its surgeons was shot and killed Tuesday.

Patients returning to any of the opened clinics will notice some security changes, according to Campbell Clinic.

Dr. Benjamin Mauck

Dr. Benjamin Mauck, a surgeon who specialized in elbow, hand and wrist surgery, was shot and killed around 2 p.m. Tuesday at the Collierville clinic while in the exam room with a patient, Larry Pickens, 29, of Memphis.

Pickens was arrested at the scene and charged with first-degree murder and aggravated assault. He is being held on a $1.2 million bond.

All locations, including the clinic in Oxford, were closed Wednesday.

“We remain shocked and saddened by the tragic loss of Dr. Ben Mauck. Our hearts

are heavy, and we are keeping Dr. Mauck’s family, friends, and colleagues in our

prayers at this time,” said the owners of Campbell Clinic in a written statement Thursday. “We also recognize that we have a duty to continue providing timely services for the patients who depend upon us for care. To that end, all locations have resumed standard business hours, except for our Collierville location which will remain closed.”

Campbell Clinic Orthopedics has implemented additional safety measures at all of its clinics, including increased security presence and security patrol. Local law enforcement agencies have been requested to increase their presence at the clinics’ locations.

“We would also like to take this opportunity and extend a heartfelt thank you to all those that have reached out with messages of condolences and support. Thank you for loving the Campbell Clinic family as your own,” the statement reads.

Chief of Staff Dr. Frederick Azar also issued a statement Thursday about Mauck.

“Ben was so much to so many people,” Azar said. “He loved his family and was a dedicated husband and father. He was a talented physician who deeply cared for his patients and they loved him back with literally thousands of positive testimonials.

“He was a superb teacher for our residents and fellows and he was a respected leader in our practice. He was a brother to us all who had the blessing and the privilege to care for our patients alongside him. We can assure you his legacy here will be forever held in high regard. His life truly embodied our priorities for faith, family and patient care.”