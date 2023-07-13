Fire Destroys Beloved Laws Hill Fish House

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

It was not immediately known what caused the fire at Laws Hill Fish House Tuesday. Photo via a screen grab from a video posted by Niesha Stinson

Waterford’s beloved Laws Hill Fish House burned down Thursday morning.

Assistant Fire Chief Blake Bagwell with the Waterford Volunteer Fire Department said the first was called in around 9 a.m. Thursday.

About six area fire departments, including Lafayette County Fire Department, also responded to help assist the Waterford department and provide water to help put out the fire.

Photo from Onlyinyourstate.com

Bagwell said no injuries were reported and that the cause of the fire is being investigated.

Laws Hill Fish House has been in business on Laws Hill Road for more than 50 years.

Laws Hill resident Niesha Stinson caught some of the fire on video which has been making the rounds on social media.