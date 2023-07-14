Pharmacy Professor Named AACP Distinguished Teaching Scholar

By Natalie Ehrhardt

University of Mississippi

The American Association of Colleges of Pharmacy is recognizing University of Mississippi pharmacy professor Stuart Haines’ career as an educator by naming him a 2023 Distinguished Teaching Scholar.

The AACP award, given to a maximum of three people each year, is designed to recognize the excellence of academic pharmacy faculty engaged in and supporting scholarly teaching.

“When I look at the list of past recipients of this award, I feel quite humbled,” Haines said. “It’s an amazing group of people who have shaped pharmacy education.

“I’m so grateful to my colleagues at AACP for inspiring me and providing opportunities to share my scholarly works related to teaching and learning.”

The organization defines scholarly teaching as a process that involves observing a teaching-learning problem or opportunity, consulting literature, selecting and applying an educational intervention, conducting systematic observation, documenting observations, analyzing results, and obtaining peer evaluation.

“Dr. Haines has proven himself to be a highly productive educator and academic scholar,” said Kelly Ragucci, AACP senior vice president of professional development and chief academic officer. “He has been a pioneer in the use of instructional technologies in pharmacy curricula and a model for advancing the profession through engaging in and supporting the scholarship of teaching and learning.

“Dr. Haines has clearly demonstrated consistent sound and effective teaching throughout his academic career, and I can think of no one more deserving of this award.”

Haines serves as a professor of pharmacy practice as well as director of pharmacy professional development, coordinating the School of Pharmacy’s Teaching and Learning Certificate Program for pharmacy residents and preceptors across the state.

It is for both his in-classroom teaching throughout the course of his career and his skill in developing other educators and preceptors for which he is receiving this recognition. Former students said this enthusiasm for sharing the knowledge he has gained is an inspiration to those seeking to accomplish their own academic and professional goals.

“Dr. Haines is an innovative leader who is dedicated to seeing students succeed,” said Anna Rhett, a UM pharmacy alumna and former student. “His passion for education inspires those around him to pursue academic excellence as well.”

Haines founded and served as president of Rx Instructional Systems Inc. in Baltimore, which provides instructional design services and educational programs to nonprofits.

He is also editor-in-chief of the online journal club iForumRx and produces three podcasts – iForumRX, PharmacyForward and Pharmacy Fika – geared toward a pharmacy-focused audience and pharmacy educators.

“I cannot think of a more deserving individual than Dr. Haines to be recognized as an AACP Distinguished Teaching Scholar,” said Laurie Fleming, UM professor of pharmacy practice and director of professional experience programs and experiential affairs. “His scholarly teaching expands beyond our own classroom walls to pharmacists throughout Mississippi, as our director of professional development, and all across the world.

“This is a distinguished honor for his exemplary career as a clinical pharmacist, educator and scholar. I am so proud of him and this accomplishment.”

Haines earned his undergraduate degree in pharmacy from the Massachusetts College of Pharmacy and Allied Health and completed a pharmacy practice residency with Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston.

He earned his doctorate from the University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio and the University of Texas at Austin College of Pharmacy and completed an ambulatory care residency with Audie L. Murphy Veterans’ Hospital in San Antonio.

Haines joined the Ole Miss pharmacy faculty in 2016 and has served at the school’s Jackson campus since his hire. Before his arrival, he spent more than 20 years at the University of Maryland.

Despite his far-reaching accomplishments, Haines said helping others reach the height of their own professional and academic potential has brought him the greatest sense of professional joy.

“I’m most proud of the many opportunities that I’ve had to mentor students, residents and junior faculty over my career, helping them to achieve their own goals,” Haines said. “Likewise, I’ve learned so much from them. They’ve contributed to my success in so many ways.”

Haines will be officially recognized at the AACP Annual Meeting in Aurora, Colorado, later this month.