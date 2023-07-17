Hatchery Renamed to Honor Yalobusha’s Favorite Native Son

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

The North Mississippi Fish Hatchery has been renamed in honor of long-time high school and college football Coach – and beloved Water Valley native – Bob Tyler.

A celebration of the renaming will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. on July 24 at the Fish Hatchery.

Bob Tyler

Tyler became head coach of the Mississippi State University Bulldogs football team in 1973 and led MSU to victory in the 1974 Sun Bowl over North Carolina. He began coaching in 1955 at Water Valley High School and coached football at Okalona, Senatobia, Meridian, Corinth and Oxford.

At the collegiate level, Tyler served as a receiver coach at Ole Miss and as an assistant under Bear Bryant at the University of Alabama before moving to Mississippi State as offensive coordinator.

In 1981 he coached at North Texas State University, and later at Northwest Mississippi Community College and Oxford High School.

He served as Director of Parks for the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks from 1992 – 1996 and as head coach of the Millsaps Majors from 2000 to 2002.

In retirement, he and his wife Dale enjoy antiquing.

The Fish Hatchery is the first and only facility of its kind in Mississippi. The Center features a native habitat area, a 10,000-gallon aquarium, interactive exhibits, displays, artifacts, a rodeo pond, a gift shop and gallery and the world-record white crappie.

All of these elements serve as entertaining and engaging learning experiences for all visitors.

The fish hatchery provides a great quantity and variety of fish fingerlings for public lakes, rivers and bodies of water in north Mississippi.

House Rep. Tommy Reynolds sponsored House Bill 923 which was approved unanimously during the 2023 Legislative Session.