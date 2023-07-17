Photo courtesy of Josh McCoy / Ole Miss Athletics

The grind never stops for Ole Miss women’s basketball’s Madison Scott , with the rising senior earning a spot on the 2023 USA 3×3 U23 Nations League Team set to compete July 24-30 in Rancagua, Chile.



The forward’s international summer continues as Scott most recently represented Team USA as a member of U24 at the FIBA 3×3 Women’s Series with stops in Poitiers and Orleans, France in June. Scott is set to train in Miami from July 19-21 before heading south to Chile to begin competition.



Scott’s time with Team USA comes after impressive showings at the 2023 USA Basketball 3X Nationals and at the 3×3 Women’s Senior National Team Trials. The 2023 USA 3×3 U23 Nations League teams will compete in the FIBA 3×3 U23 Nations League Americas Conference. The competition will feature six three-game tournaments in seven days, the winning team in each of 13 conference events hosted worldwide will qualify for the FIBA 3×3 U23 Nations League Final in September in Mongolia.



A key returner for Ole Miss, Scott is coming off of an electric junior season in which the Indian Head, Maryland, native earned Second Team All-SEC and SEC All-Defensive team accolades after starting all 34 games. The forward was the Rebel’s most efficient shooter, leading the team at a .510 clip from the field. Scott was also dominant off the glass, breaking an SJB Pavilion record with a career-high 17 rebounds against Jacksonville and carried Ole Miss with 11 double-doubles in 2022-23.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Sports