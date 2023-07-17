Tuesday, July 18, 2023
HeadlinesSportsBasketball

Ole Miss Women’s Basketball’s Madison Scott’s Busy Summer Continues with USA 3×3 U23 Nations League Invite

0
34
Photo courtesy of Josh McCoy / Ole Miss Athletics

The grind never stops for Ole Miss women’s basketball’s Madison Scott, with the rising senior earning a spot on the 2023 USA 3×3 U23 Nations League Team set to compete July 24-30 in Rancagua, Chile.
 
The forward’s international summer continues as Scott most recently represented Team USA as a member of U24 at the FIBA 3×3 Women’s Series with stops in Poitiers and Orleans, France in June. Scott is set to train in Miami from July 19-21 before heading south to Chile to begin competition.
 
Scott’s time with Team USA comes after impressive showings at the 2023 USA Basketball 3X Nationals and at the 3×3 Women’s Senior National Team Trials. The 2023 USA 3×3 U23 Nations League teams will compete in the FIBA 3×3 U23 Nations League Americas Conference. The competition will feature six three-game tournaments in seven days, the winning team in each of 13 conference events hosted worldwide will qualify for the FIBA 3×3 U23 Nations League Final in September in Mongolia.
 
A key returner for Ole Miss, Scott is coming off of an electric junior season in which the Indian Head, Maryland, native earned Second Team All-SEC and SEC All-Defensive team accolades after starting all 34 games. The forward was the Rebel’s most efficient shooter, leading the team at a .510 clip from the field. Scott was also dominant off the glass, breaking an SJB Pavilion record with a career-high 17 rebounds against Jacksonville and carried Ole Miss with 11 double-doubles in 2022-23.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Sports

Previous article
Hotty Toddy Chat News
Next article
Hotty Toddy Chat SEC Media Days

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Videos

Hotty Toddy News is the trusted source for news, sports, and more in the LOU community. Follow us (@HottyToddyNews) for the latest coverage.

hottytoddy@olemiss.edu

Farley Hall, University MS 38677

Latest articles